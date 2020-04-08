Boxelder sanitation district to reduce rates due to COVID-19

FORT COLLINS — The Boxelder Sanitation District, which serves 15,000 customers in Fort Collins, Windsor, Severance, Timnath and unincorporated areas of Larimer and Weld counties, will reduce its rates to provide relief during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The district will reduce rates by $15 per month per customer, according to an action taken by the district’s board of directors.

Boxelder will hold an online public hearing to officially implement the rate change on April 28. Changes will be reflected in customers’ May bills.

To offset the cut, the district will suspend all planned rehabilitation and replacement projects in 2020, such as pipe relining and replacement as well as manhole repairs.