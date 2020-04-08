Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Estes Park YMCA hires new GM

By BizWest Staff — 

ESTES PARK — The YMCA of the Rockies has tapped Shannon Jones as general manager of the hotel and events center.

Jones will be in charge of all operations of the 800-room building and oversee 130 full-time staff. She previously was a director of operations for Ledgestone Hospitality.

The building is temporarily closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus pandemic.

