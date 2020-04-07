KPA acquires safety training company

LAFAYETTE — KPA LLC, a Lafayette-based compliance and risk-management software firm, recently announced the acquisition of Multimedia Training Systems Inc., a Pittsburgh developer of workplace safety videos for the manufacturing industry.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“MTS is a tremendous fit for KPA,” KPA CEO Chris Fanning said in a prepared statement. “We share a similar vision, culture, and mission for helping our clients improve their safety programs and save lives.”
The acquisition will not alter day-to-day business operations for either entity. MTS will still operate out of its existing offices in Pittsburgh.
