Danone ups pay, extends leave benefits

BROOMFIELD — Employees of Danone North America, a food and beverage producer headquartered in Broomfield, will receive a temporary pay increase and additional leave options as the firm attempts to support its workforce during the COVID-19 crisis.
The benefits, which apply to 2,600 manufacturing workers, “include a [15%] pay premium on top of their base hourly rate for all hours worked, paid quarantine leave for any employee who contracts the virus or is required to be quarantined at home, and up to 80 hours of pay for childcare support for eligible employees through April 30,” according to a Danone news release. “The company will also continue to match eligible employee contributions to charitable organizations across the country, including food banks.”
These benefit and compensation changes will be evaluated in mid-April.
