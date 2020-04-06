Polis orders statewide stay-home order to April 26

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has extended the statewide stay-home order in Colorado from April 11 to April 26.

In an address to the state from the governor’s residence Monday night, Polis said the combination of an economic and health emergency at the same time has caused “mortal fear” among state residents, but the widespread stay-at-home measures are beginning to flatten the curve and slow the rate of new infections.

He said stay-at-home restrictions are working because the statewide figure of positive COVID-19 cases was doubling every one and a half days compared to today, where cases are doubling every six to seven days.

Coloradans don’t want to collect unemployment insurance checks and businesses are facing dire decisions, Polis said, but if people resume commerce as normal, it would cause a surge in hospital demand that would prevent the state’s economy from restarting sooner.

“If the choice is between a temporary shutdown and a catastrophic loss of life, the choice is clear,” he said.

Polis’ order comes hours after Denver mayor Michael Hancock ordered the city to stay at home until April 30, meeting the White House’s goal of ending extreme social distancing.