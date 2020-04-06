FoCo smoke store refuses to shut down despite county, judge’s order

FORT COLLINS — One Love Smoke Shop in Fort Collins is claiming it can remain open as an essential business despite an order to shut down from the Larimer County Health Department and an injunction from a state district court judge.
The Coloradoan reports the store’s owner argues it should be treated like convenience shops, which are allowed to stay open during the widespread closure of non-essential businesses.
