Facebook adds 23,000 square feet to Denver office

DENVER — Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) nearly doubled its space in downtown Denver with the addition of 23,000 square feet last month.

BusinessDen reports the social media giant now has about 47,000 square feet at 1900 16th St., where it usually houses 100 people and can soon accommodate another 90 to 100 employees.

