Woodward lays off 150 contract workers

FORT COLLINS — Aerospace parts producer Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) laid off approximately 150 contract employees in recent weeks as the novel coronavirus’ spread wreaks havoc on commercial airplane orders.
A Woodward spokeswoman confirmed the layoffs to BizWest, but declined to offer more specifics such as what positions they worked in or which facilities in Northern Colorado they worked at.
Woodward is on track with its $6.3 billion merger of equals with Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL), but a deep decline in demand for air travel due to worries over the spread of COVID-19 have put both airlines and their suppliers into turbulent airspace.
