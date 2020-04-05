Pollutants along Front Range decline as much as 50% as COVID-19 crimps commerce

DENVER — Data from state air quality sensors are showing deep decreases in pollutants as more Coloradans stay home more often to prevent contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The Denver Post reports the average amount of fine particulate pollutant matter along the Front Range declined 45% from March 2019 to March of this year, while sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide fell 36%, 26% and 20% in that same time period.