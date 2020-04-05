Nine die from COVID-19 in Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley over the weekend

A combined nine people in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley regions died from COVID-19 over the weekend. Larimer County reported two new deaths on Saturday, with the patients being 85 and 92 years old, while Boulder County reported one death without releasing that person’s age. Weld County reported six new deaths, but did not offer the ages of those patients. Broomfield’s last death came last Wednesday.

Larimer, Weld, Boulder and Broomfield counties combined had 850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday night and 37 deaths, according to state health department data.