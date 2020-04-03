Home » BizWest Podcast



Introducing the BizWest Podcast | Episode 1

By Dan Mika — 
The BizWest Podcast launches with discussions with University of Colorado Boulder economics professor Richard Wobbekind and Colorado State University economics professor Martin Shields talking about the unprecedented national and statewide challenges created by COVID-19.

