Funding Friday: European veterinary takeovers, DNA testing, technology private equity

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Loveland veterinary diagnostics company Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) disclosed a $122 million fundraiser to cover its acquisition of the European branch of Covetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET). That deal, a core part of the company’s strategy to grow abroad rapidly, closed on Wednesday at a $15 million discount from its original price.

Private equity firm Rubicon Technology Partners raised just under $1.27 billion in a month for its third fund, according to disclosures Wednesday. The firm has offices in Palo Alto, California, Boulder and Stamford, Connecticut.

Longmont-based ANDE Corp. raised $19.75 million out of a $27 million fundraiser, according to disclosures Friday. The company makes tests to rapidly determine if two DNA samples match for use in criminal justice or military operations.

Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

April 3: ILY Holdings LLC, Boulder, $1 million target reached via debt and stock options

April 3: Colorado Hemp Works Inc., Longmont, $800,000 raised in ongoing fundraiser

March 31: Ouiby Inc., Boulder, indefinite fundraising round opened

