Madwire makes online transaction tool available

FORT COLLINS — Madwire, the Fort Collins-based online marketing company with a national footprint, is making a new online order application available to hard-hit restaurants and retailers that are looking to shift to online sales. The technology will be available free for two months to businesses that sign up by April 30.
Madwire and its Marketing 360 division have launched the All-In-One Online Ordering Solution for restaurants, cafes, bars, and businesses that want to enable customers to order online for pick-up at their locations or have it delivered locally. The company recognized that retailers and others were struggling with the shut-down orders caused by the spread of COVID-19 and trying to figure out how to operate when customers can’t come in to order or shop.
“This is designed to help restaurants move past just having menus online. It turns menus into a shopping cart,” said Ryan Grokulsky, who helped develop the platform for Madwire.
The solution includes all the elements needed to operate online, including the merchant services piece that often has to be purchased separately.
The app includes:
- An online ordering platform for in-store pickup or delivery
- Ability to leverage discount coupons
- Ability to sell digital gift cards
- Next-day payouts for payment processing
- A website builder (CMS) for a full website or for online orders only
The program has been gaining interest. “Some national players — the gateways for example — are starting to promote it,” Grokulsky said.
Farra Lanzer, director of public relations for Madwire, said Madwire will participate today with the Colorado Restaurant Association to help association members strategize changes to their marketing efforts as a result of the sudden closures forced by the virus.
Sponsored Content
