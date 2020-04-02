Labor department: 61,000+ Coloradans filed for unemployment last week

DENVER — An additional 61,583 Colorado residents filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday morning, as the economic effects of the novel coronavirus continue to stop the state and national economy in its tracks.

The figure is a 36% increase from the approximately 45,000 state residents who filed from March 23 to 26, and a 146% increase over the approximately 25,000 new claims filed between March 9 and 13.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported just under 6.65 million Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, doubling the then-record 3.31 million who filed in the week ending March 21.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

