GM: Greeley Old Chicago closes after 25 years

GREELEY — The COVID-19 virus crisis may have taken another Old Chicago victim. The Greeley Tribune reported that the restaurant’s general manager, Drew Tilton, posted on Facebook that the restaurant had closed after 25 years.

Tilton’s notice came on the same day that parent company CraftWorks Holdings LLC sent letters to 18,000 staff members at 250 restaurants notifying them of layoffs, making the Greeley announcement unclear as to whether the closure was permanent or temporary.

BizWest reported March 3 about CraftWorks’ bankruptcy filing, at which time the Greeley restaurant was among those that were to remain open.