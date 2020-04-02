Crossroads hosts ‘Couch Concert’ tonight

FORT COLLINS — Crossroads Safehouse’s “Couch Concert: Live In Your Living Room” event encourages viewers to open their wallets to help domestic and interpersonal violence victims and support local restaurants hurt by COVID-19.

The virtual concert tonight features Fort Collins-based acoustic guitarist and singer Reid Tynan. The show starts streaming at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. Though it’s free to tune in, viewers are asked to donate to the host, Crossroads Safehouse, a Fort Collins non-profit organization providing advocacy, legal assistance, transitional and emergency housing, education, food and clothing for domestic abuse victims and their families. Donations are accepted through a link on Crossroads’ website or texted to “COUCH” to 44321.

As of the afternoon, the donation link reached $1,476 of the $10,000-goal. So far, 39 Facebook users have signed up to tune in and 103 are labeled “interested.”

The event serves a two-fold purpose; it also promotes nine restaurants in Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor. Virtual attendees are urged to order food from one of the participating businesses to enjoy during the show. However, the event encourages supporting any local restaurant, said Lisa Poppaw, executive director of Crossroads Safehouse.

“If you’ve got a favorite restaurant that you’d like to get takeout from or have delivered, please contact it because you know it’s hurting,” Poppaw said. “We don’t want to see businesses go out of business.”

The idea for an online concert originated from a cancelled fundraiser, said Poppaw. Crossroads cancelled the Farm to Fork fundraiser, originally set for the summer, which expected to raise $20,000 to $30,000. Crossroads had already paid Tynan to headline Farm to Fork. Though the musician offered to refund the payment, the organization decided to host the Couch Concert instead.