Aims delivers inventory of personal protection equipment to Weld County

GREELEY — Aims Community College has delivered personal protective equipment to the Weld County Office of Emergency Management in an effort to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aims’ Allied Health programs, which include nursing, nurse aide, surgical technology, radiologic technology and medical assisting and phlebotomy, donated:

Sponsored Content Smart Investing in Solar for Commercial Properties

Now a mainstream technology, solar is a smart investment that offers compelling economic benefits. On-site solar offers you the opportunity to reduce your utility costs and replace that expense with an asset, all while recouping almost 50% of the project cost through tax benefits. Now is the best time to go solar. Read More

810 face masks of various types

123 face shields

6,575 pairs of surgical and exam gloves

300 PPE isolation gowns

The Aims Public Safety Institute, which includes the EMS/EMT/Paramedic programs, as well as the fire academy and automotive programs, donated:

160 face masks, including N95 masks

12,030 pairs of gloves of various sizes and styles

Aims Community College has resumed classes after the spring break, which ended March 29, but most classes are now conducted online using digital conferencing tools.