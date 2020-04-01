Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator recognizes CU, CSU clean-tech programs

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University and the University of Colorado are among the winners of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator’s Channel Partner Award, which recognizes and supports sustainable technology initiatives.
The incubator, co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, announced eight awards Wednesday, each of which will receive between $75,000 and $150,000.
“The Channel Partner Awards help [the incubators] cross-country ecosystem of supporters connect and thrive,” Wells Fargo’s Clean Technology and Innovation Philanthropy program officer Ramsay Huntley said in a prepared statement. “The awards and the initiatives they fund help foster meaningful partnerships, create jobs and improve capital flow for our partner network and beyond.”
The Colorado universities’ prizes, of which the total value was not specified, will be used to “strengthen strategic programs and develop new resources to address cleantech and agtech opportunities along the Front Range through joint workshops,” according to a Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator news release.
