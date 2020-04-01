Platte River asks to delay its integrated resource plan

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority has asked the Western Area Power Administration for permission to delay the filing of its 2020 integrated resource plan.
The power cooperative had planned to file the plan as required but has been unable to gather sufficient public input in person because of the COVID-19 virus stay-at-home orders.
It has asked to delay filing the report until December. The filing could occur sooner if restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
“Rather than by video or conference calls, we want deliberation regarding our IRP to be open, accessible and in-person,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “Direct public engagement will continue when it’s safe for our board, leadership, staff and the public to gather and discuss these important energy issues.”
Frisbie noted that customers of Platte River’s owner communities — Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland — have provided significant input concerning the utility’s future energy mix options through numerous listening sessions, focus group meetings and surveys, and can continue to provide input through a microsite created for the IRP: www.prpa.org/irp.
FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority has asked the Western Area Power Administration for permission to delay the filing of its 2020 integrated resource plan.
The power cooperative had planned to file the plan as required but has been unable to gather sufficient public input in person because of the COVID-19 virus stay-at-home orders.
It has asked to delay filing the report until December. The filing could occur sooner if restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
“Rather than by video or conference calls, we want deliberation regarding our IRP to be open, accessible and in-person,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “Direct public engagement will continue when it’s safe for our board, leadership, staff and the public to gather and discuss these important energy issues.”
Frisbie noted that customers of Platte River’s owner communities — Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland — have provided significant input concerning the utility’s future energy mix options through numerous listening sessions, focus group meetings and surveys, and can continue to provide input through a microsite created for the IRP: www.prpa.org/irp.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!