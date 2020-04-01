Pearl Street Mall commercial building fetches $9.3 million

BOULDER — The Pearl Street Mall property at 1136 Pearl St., known as the Boulder City Building or the Berlin Building, recently sold for $9.3 million.

Built in the late 1800s and renovated several times since, The Boulder City Building is roughly 7,600 square feet and sits on less than a quarter-acre, Boulder County property records show. It’s home to restaurants and bars such as Japango and Sundown Saloon.

Sponsored Content Smart Investing in Solar for Commercial Properties

Now a mainstream technology, solar is a smart investment that offers compelling economic benefits. On-site solar offers you the opportunity to reduce your utility costs and replace that expense with an asset, all while recouping almost 50% of the project cost through tax benefits. Now is the best time to go solar. Read More

The property sold in 1988 for less than $1 million, according to county records.

Both the buyer and seller are holding companies with little public information available to reveal the people behind the firms.

The buyer is Berlin Building LLC, which is registered to the 1136 Pearl address, Colorado Secretary of State records show. The registered agent — often a third-party hired to handle certain business filing duties — is Boulder law firm Dietze and Davis PC. The firm could not be reached for comment.

The seller is Boulder City Building LLC, a company registered to a Burbank Street address in Broomfield. Secretary of State records list James Roswell as the manager of that entity.

Roswell and Co., which appears to have been a real estate development and property management firm, has an expired trade name registered to 1136 Pearl. The firm’s website is also no longer active. Roswell could not be reached for comment.

There are no active redevelopment plans for the property, according to Boulder City records.