Helen’s Coffee buys downtown bakery

GREELEY — Popular downtown Greeley business Aunt Helen’s Coffee House will purchase Batter Up Cakes on 9th Street.
The Greeley Tribune reported that the store will be rebranded Jerri J’s Cakes, Confections and Catering. It’s first operation will be to deliver cupcakes to the 10 Arizona nurses who came to Greeley to help out with coronavirus treatment in the community.
Sponsored Content
Smart Investing in Solar for Commercial Properties
Now a mainstream technology, solar is a smart investment that offers compelling economic benefits. On-site solar offers you the opportunity to reduce your utility costs and replace that expense with an asset, all while recouping almost 50% of the project cost through tax benefits. Now is the best time to go solar.