Helen’s Coffee buys downtown bakery

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — Popular downtown Greeley business Aunt Helen’s Coffee House will purchase Batter Up Cakes on 9th Street.

The Greeley Tribune reported that the store will be rebranded Jerri J’s Cakes, Confections and Catering. It’s first operation will be to deliver cupcakes to the 10 Arizona nurses who came to Greeley to help out with coronavirus treatment in the community.

 


 