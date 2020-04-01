Colorado National Bank takes on new name

DENVER — Colorado National Bank, which declared bankruptcy three years ago, has a new name and new owners.
The bank, according to a report in BusinessDen, is now known as Transact Bank and is owned by a Latvian payment processing firm Transact Pro.
