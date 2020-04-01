Bison Designs LLC pivots to provide PPE to essential personnel 

LONGMONT — Bison Designs, a Longmont company that designs and supplies outdoor products such as belts, carabiners and climbing gear, has switched gears and is using its connections overseas to find personal protection equipment for health-care providers who are having trouble finding sources of supply.

Bison owners Brian and Kim Kelleghan have tapped their experience with Asian suppliers, manufacturing, and sourcing to find face masks and other personal protection equipment. Bison’s Asian business partners and relationships have enabled Bison to identify high quality, FDA and CE (the European FDA equivalent agency) approved factories to begin importing KN95 and N95 and other products, the company said in an announcement. The company began delivering the equipment March 23, with Colorado first responders as first recipients.

Health-care agencies seeking supplies can contact Dawn Homyak, 303-678-9911, Dawn@bisondesigns.com; or Kim Kelleghan, 303-619-6795, Kim@walknwater.com.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC