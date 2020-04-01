Arista developer sells parcel to California developer

BROOMFIELD — An 11-acre parcel within Broomfield’s Arista development was recently purchased by a California real estate development and investment company that plans to build a 325-unit apartment community on the vacant lot between Wadsworth Parkway and Destination Drive.
A holding company affiliated with Steadfast Asset Holdings Inc. bought the property in March for $7.2 million from Arista developer Park 36 Investments LLC, an entity led by Tim Wiens of Wiens Capital Management.
Sponsored Content
Smart Investing in Solar for Commercial Properties
Now a mainstream technology, solar is a smart investment that offers compelling economic benefits. On-site solar offers you the opportunity to reduce your utility costs and replace that expense with an asset, all while recouping almost 50% of the project cost through tax benefits. Now is the best time to go solar.
Steadfast owns a host of multi-family properties in Colorado, including the Patina Flats apartment complex in Loveland and PeakView at T-Bone Ranch in Greeley.
Company representatives appeared in February before Broomfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission to provide an overview of the project.
Plans for the apartment community call for one- to three-bedroom units that range in size from 727 square feet to 1,345. The project would also include a pool, spa and other amenities.
The project does not include any affordable housing units. Steadfast has agreed to a $815,775 cash-in-lieu payment to the city.
BROOMFIELD — An 11-acre parcel within Broomfield’s Arista development was recently purchased by a California real estate development and investment company that plans to build a 325-unit apartment community on the vacant lot between Wadsworth Parkway and Destination Drive.
A holding company affiliated with Steadfast Asset Holdings Inc. bought the property in March for $7.2 million from Arista developer Park 36 Investments LLC, an entity led by Tim Wiens of Wiens Capital Management.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Steadfast owns a host of multi-family properties in Colorado, including the Patina Flats apartment complex in Loveland and PeakView at T-Bone Ranch in Greeley.
Company representatives appeared in February before Broomfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission to provide an overview of the project.
Plans for the apartment community call for one- to three-bedroom units that range in size from 727 square feet to 1,345. The project would also include a pool, spa and other amenities.
The project does not include any affordable housing units. Steadfast has agreed to a $815,775 cash-in-lieu payment to the city.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!