Census completion rates remain below 50%

Counties in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley have more than half way to go to achieve a complete count of residents in the 2020 Census. And so does the nation.

The U.S. Census Bureau keeps a running count on its website. As of Monday, 36.2% of the nation’s residents had responded to the census, which at this point is mostly by using an online survey form that was identified in a mailing sent to households starting March 12.

Colorado’s completion rate was 38% as of Monday. Both Broomfield and Boulder counties were at 44.6%, Larimer was at 39.9% and Weld County was at 36.7%.

Residents of the nation are required by law to complete the census. Initially, people are asked to complete it online. If they don’t, then a paper survey will be requested. If that is not returned, then census workers will go door to door to complete the count.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, which is Census Day. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.