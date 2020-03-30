Defunct Weld County oil and gas services company could be liquidated

LUCERNE — An involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition was filed late last week against Legion Rig Services LLC, a defunct Weld County oil and gas services firm.
The firm, which claims on its website to have been “safely and efficiently moving rigs in the [Denver Julesburg] Basin since 2006,” ceased operation in late 2019.
“On Oct. 8, 2019, Enwerks Inc., the sole remaining shareholder of Legion Rig Services LLC, voted to dissolve Legion Rig Services LLC, effective immediately,” according to Legion’s Notice of Dissolution. “Until further notice, Legion Rig Services LLC is winding up its affairs pending final dissolution.”
The involuntary bankruptcy petition was filed by three former employees who claim to be owed a total of $31,593 in unpaid wages.
Legion did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday, and the company’s local phone number was not in service.
