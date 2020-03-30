Charlotte’s Web hires Estée Lauder supply chain vet for COO position

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTC:CWBHF), a local CBD product manufacturer, announced Monday the hire of David Panter as the company’s new chief operating officer.
Panter has held manufacturing supply chain management positions with Estée Lauder Co., Luxottica Retail, Campbell Soup Co. and Tyco Healthcare/Covidien.
“David’s proven track record in global supply chain optimization and operational excellence across multiple industries makes him a valuable and timely addition to our top-tier management team,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner. “We think it is a natural fit for Charlotte’s Web as we map out our global strategy for international expansion.”
