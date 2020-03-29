Homeless program commits funding to COVID-19 response

FORT COLLINS — A Larimer County-based nonprofit that works with the homeless will commit $25,000 toward efforts to meet needs of homeless people affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Homeward Alliance said the money is on top of what it already spends on homeless programs in the county. The money

will be directed toward operations at the Northside Aztlan Community Center in Fort Collins where Homeward Alliance, operator of the Murphy Center; Catholic Charities, Fort Collins Rescue Mission and SummitStone Health Partners have operations.

“We have been humbled by the outpouring of support these past two weeks, both financially and through volunteerism,” David Rout, executive director of Homeward Alliance, said in a written statement. “This fund is possible because of that support, and we are eager to direct it toward the interventions that we know can save lives.”

Beginning last weekend, the Health District of Northern Larimer County began to provide staffing and expertise to help implement new health protocols at the center. Those protocols include health screenings at check-in, larger and safe spaces for higher-risk populations and other services.

Holly LeMasurier, executive director of Homeward 2020, has shifted temporarily into the role of project manager for COVID-19 Homelessness Response. She will oversee all activities at Aztlan Center, ensuring coordination among the onsite agencies and the implementation of best practices. She will also work with shelter providers to implement enhanced health protocols at their existing locations, which remain open to some populations; coordinate efforts with the county and city and advocate for and implement interventions that improve health and other outcomes for people who are homeless.

