Brewen to chair CHFA for current board term

FORT COLLINS — Julie Brewen, CEO of Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins, will also serve as chair of the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority for the 2020-2021 board term.

Brewen has served as a CHFA board member since 2015 and has led Housing Catalyst since 1999.

CHFA is a self-sustaining public enterprise that issues debt, but the debt is not a state obligation. CHFA provides low-interest loans to low- and moderate-income homebuyers and makes loans to developers of multifamily housing.

Housing Catalyst is the housing authority for the city of Fort Collins. It is the largest property management company in Northern Colorado and is an active affordable housing developer with a $36 million annual budget and $170 million in assets. Brewen and her team have developed more than 1,000 affordable homes in Fort Collins and help people from those who are homeless to those who become homeowners for the first time.