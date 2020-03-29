Boys & Girls Clubs offer childcare for health-care workers

FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County will, starting today, provide emergency childcare for health-care professionals and first responders. The service will be available at the Loveland and Fort Collins Boys & Girls Club facilities and will be open to school-aged youth 5-13 years old. Hours at both sites will be 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The service is a collaborative effort between the Boys & Girls Clubs, Larimer County Health Department, Banner Health Systems and other community partners, according to a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Although the situation around COVID-19 remains fluid, our goal is to continue our mission — to serve the kids who need us the most,” said Kaycee Headrick, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs. “Right now, the kids who need us most are those with parents or guardians who are serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. Our community’s first responders, health-care workers and others providing critical services cannot choose between staying home with their families and going to work. That is why we have stepped up to give them a safe place to send their kids, so they can head to work knowing their kids are in safe hands.”

To learn more about the emergency sites, contact (970) 223-1709.