Griggs: Crisis Leadership — Wash, then lead with CC-‘AOK’

Now is the time to lead. Whether it’s yourself, your family, a new venture, a small practice, a large firm — a good leader is golden. Here is where your training turns to habit and those books you completed produce lasting solutions. Now, your circle benefits from those times you slowed down and actually listened to people. You were grooming a true and genuine empathy for others. In times of panic and fear here is your chance to lead with what I call CC-‘AOK’.

As you read this we will either be in the middle of this bull ride called the COVID-19 virus — whether it be spikey or flat — or we’ll begin to lick our wounds and comfort those who suffered most. If history repeats reactions following the 1918 “Spanish” flu pandemic, some of us will feel proud of our actions while others will be ashamed. All except one group can be excused for giving in to fear and confusion. If you are a leader, we expect you to be prepared in advance. Your family, employees, partners and investors trust you to read, learn, practice, listen and adjust to deserve the title of Leader.

For those of you who have a child or spouse looking to you for guidance, employees waiting for direction, citizens hoping for a plan, I suggest you wash your hands and then follow CC-AOK: Increase communication, reduce non-critical change followed by attacking fear with action, optimism and knowledge.

Communication: Increase the amount and channels of communication. Be in touch with your people daily during the height of the crisis and often as it levels out. Offer ways for people to talk, vent and complain. Complaints (and panic) are often borne of fear and careless statements by others. The good leader emphasizes that it’s OK to talk without having a logical argument. In other words, give people permission to speak up even if they are neither articulate nor well-prepared.

Change: Limit change to a minimum during times of danger and uncertainty. Of course, make the urgent and required adjustments to address the current virus or the next problem, but minimize as many other changes as possible. Change is hard in normal times. During a crisis, routine is your friend.

Leadership includes voicing your fears — you become believable. We trust and follow leaders who show their humanity. Years ago, I co-authored a study on the like-ability of college professors. It found the ones most human were the ones most liked and admired.

A part of being human and connecting with others is expressing our fears. Here’s the key. After disclosing honest and human fear, the exceptional leader turns to action, optimism and knowledge. Churchill said it best, “Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.”

In any context of fear I offer the following steps:

A is for action: Follow your fear with action. We all remember how much better we feel when we call the person, the bank or the utility we’re having trouble with. Even a walk, a swim or a ride makes us feel better. Activity mellows fear (even while social distancing).

O is for optimism: Follow your fear with optimism. Psychologists and neuroscientists tell us that feelings can follow behavior. A forced smile (behavior) actually leads to a brighter demeanor (feeling). In nearly every setting an optimistic attitude offers more protection and ensures better survival than pessimism. The simplicity is in thinking or saying something gently weighted to the positive side.

K is for knowledge: Follow your fear with knowledge — go get some facts. Dig up data that is unbiased and unsponsored — from multiple sources. Put your personal beliefs and talking points aside and build on what is sitting before your eyes.

Remember, whether you lead a family, a rag-tag group of coffee shop volunteers or a Wall Street Unicorn, what you say and do matters — step up. With all the books, LinkedIn references and leadership programs, it’s time to show some results. Jump into the arena and avoid hurling panic from the sidelines or the head of the table.

So, wash your hands then lead with CC-‘AOK.’

Rick Griggs is a former Intel Corp. training manager and inventor of the rolestorming creativity tool. He runs the 10-month Leadership Mastery Academy. rick.griggs83@gmail.com or 970-690-7327.