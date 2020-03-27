Fort Collins mayor named PRPA chair

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority board of directors elected Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell to serve as chairman on Thursday.
He will take over the position from Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa.
“I’m honored to have been selected to chair the Platte River Board of Directors, and humbled to follow Todd and the other distinguished leaders of this organization,” Troxell said in a prepared statement. “We are moving resolutely toward a new energy future in northern Colorado and it has never been more important to collaborate with community leaders to provide guidance for the rest of the state.”
The board also elected Longmont’s executive director of electric services David Hornbacher as vice chairman.
