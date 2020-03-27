Business (R)Evolution: Steps to stay ahead in sales, communications and team care in the new norm





In these unprecedented times, business leaders must be particularly nimble to navigate the highs and lows of unexpected events. Which is why BizWest has developed a new webinar series to support our community as we transition to the new norm.

While crises know no boundaries, in this series we have enlisted local experts to deliver immediate, actionable steps participants can take in the areas of crisis communications, virtual sales and team health.

Crisis Communications: In trying times like these, it's easy to feel stuck -- companies don’t want to overreact when a crisis is coming (or here!), nor do they want to be overlooking the situation. Doyle Albee, president and CEO of MAPRagency, will cover the steps to prepare for a crisis, how manage public perception while dealing with a crisis in real-time and when you should leverage your expertise as a thought leader during challenging times. (APPROVED)

Virtual Sales: Face-to-face meetings can be a critical factor for sales teams in specific industries. But with social distancing impacting everyone, sales teams need the tools to maximize impact in a virtual world. Carey Mason from TAB will provide insight that teams can implement now to keep the new business pipeline flowing.

Team Dynamics in Times of Crisis: An external crisis can have a serious impact on your team internally. The ability of your team to work well together is critical during a crisis, for both the team and your business. Jana Sanchez of LaunchNo.CO and Trebuchet Group will offer tools on how to strengthen your teamwork, increase commitment, and manage conflict when everyone’s working virtually.

BizWest presents: Business (R)Evolution: Steps to stay ahead in sales, communications and team care in the new norm

Thursday, April 2 from 9 – 10 AM - Limited seating available – Register Here