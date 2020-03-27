Boulder restaurants participating in new delivery resource

DENVER — Visit Denver, the Boulder Convention & Visitors Bureau, Eat Denver and the Colorado Restaurant Association have developed ToGoDenver.com, a resource for users to search for restaurants open for delivery or takeout during the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurants can enter their own information on a newly created portal to be included. More than 700 restaurants are already participating.

“This crisis is creating immense hardship for our local hospitality community, but this new resource gives us all an opportunity to do our part in supporting our local restaurants that have made Denver and Boulder among the finest culinary scenes in the country,” Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, said in a prepared statement. “Our hope is that ToGoDenver.com will help fill an urgent need to aid local restaurants as they struggle to remain in businesses through these difficult times.”