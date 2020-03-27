A message from our family to yours:

We understand that Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have added significantly to the anxiety and emotion that’s evoked by hospice and palliative care even in the best of times.

Driven by our dedication to the highest-quality life-enhancing care, our team of compassionate caregivers is rising to this unprecedented challenge.

As a mission-driven nonprofit, we have prepared for difficult times like this.

We are ready, and we know that it will bring out the best in all of us. In keeping with our long-standing promise to our patients and their families, we will stay focused on the principles and values that underlie everything we do:

We will prioritize the health, safety and wellness of our patients, their families, our committed employees, our selfless volunteers, and our other trusted partners.

We will provide timely and accurate information as the situation evolves, taking a transparent approach to answering questions or addressing concerns.

We will work every day to overcome any emerging barriers between our caregivers and our patients – all to ensure that we’re doing everything possible to meet their emotional, physical and spiritual needs.

This is when we dig deep, follow our training, and stay in close touch with the compassion that brought us to this work.

We will be by your side as we take this journey together, and our community will emerge from this crisis stronger than before.