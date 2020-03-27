23 Lucky’s Market stores fetch $29 million at auction

NIWOT — At an auction held this week in Delaware, Lucky’s Market sold off 23 of its grocery store locations around the country for a total of $29 million, according to court documents filed Friday.

The Boulder-born natural-grocery chain filed a series of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in January and shuttered dozens of stores locations across the country.

That move came roughly a month after grocery giant Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it would sell its investment stake in Lucky’s, which was founded in Boulder by chefs Bo and Trish Sharon.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based parent of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, invested in 2016 in Lucky’s to form a “strategic partnership” with the local chain. Bankruptcy filings show Lucky’s owes $301 million to Kroger.

The following locations will remain Lucky’s Markets

Lucky’s founders Bo Sharon and Trish Sharon, through holding company LM Acquisition Co. LLC, scooped up the North Boulder and Fort Collins stores for $1.16 million.

Oryana Food Cooperative Inc. successfully bid on the Traverse City, Michigan, store for $860,000.

Schnuck Markets Inc. bought the Columbia, Missouri, store for $860,000.

Dave’s Supermarket Inc. will take over the Cleveland and Columbus store after bidding $1.72 million.

The following locations will be converted to other grocery store brands: