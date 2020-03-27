Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



The Lucky's Market store in north Boulder. Christopher Wood/BizWest

23 Lucky’s Market stores fetch $29 million at auction

By Lucas High — 

NIWOT — At an auction held this week in Delaware, Lucky’s Market sold off 23 of its grocery store locations around the country for a total of $29 million, according to court documents filed Friday. 

The Boulder-born natural-grocery chain filed a series of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in January and shuttered dozens of stores locations across the country.

That move came roughly a month after grocery giant Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it would sell its investment stake in Lucky’s, which was founded in Boulder by chefs Bo and Trish Sharon.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based parent of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, invested in 2016 in Lucky’s to form a “strategic partnership” with the local chain. Bankruptcy filings show Lucky’s owes $301 million to Kroger.

The following locations will remain Lucky’s Markets

  • Lucky’s founders Bo Sharon and Trish Sharon, through holding company LM Acquisition Co. LLC, scooped up the North Boulder and Fort Collins stores for $1.16 million.
  • Oryana Food Cooperative Inc. successfully bid on the Traverse City, Michigan, store for $860,000.
  • Schnuck Markets Inc. bought the Columbia, Missouri, store for $860,000.
  • Dave’s Supermarket Inc. will take over the Cleveland and Columbus store after bidding  $1.72 million.

The following locations will be converted to other grocery store brands:

  • Publix Super Market Inc. bid $11.5 million for five stores in Florida.
  • Aldi Inc. will take on six other Sunshine State locations for $7.8 million.
  • Southeastern Grocers LLC (Winn-Dixie) paid $2.4 million for four stores in Florida.
  • Dollar General bought Lucky’s Orlando distribution center for $1 million.
  • Seabra Foods XIV Inc. bid $1.25 million for the Hunters Creek, Florida, (Orlando) store.
  • Hitchcock’s Markets paid $275,000 for the St. Petersburg, Florida, store.

