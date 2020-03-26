CSU postpones Spur groundbreaking

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has postponed the groundbreaking of its Spur campus at the National Western Center in Denver that was originally set for April 30.
In an email Monday, the university said it will “will announce a new fall date for the groundbreaking as soon as possible.”
Sponsored Content
The university’s campus at the National Western Center will focus on research and educational programming in the areas of food, water, health, energy and the environment.
FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has postponed the groundbreaking of its Spur campus at the National Western Center in Denver that was originally set for April 30.
In an email Monday, the university said it will “will announce a new fall date for the groundbreaking as soon as possible.”
Sponsored Content
The university’s campus at the National Western Center will focus on research and educational programming in the areas of food, water, health, energy and the environment.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!