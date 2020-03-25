Westminster CBD company Elixinol hires new CEO

WESTMINSTER — Elixinol Global Ltd. (OTC:ELLXF) has hired Tom Siciliano to head the company’s Americas division.

In a statement, the Westminster-based producer of CBD-infused drops, shampoos and pet treats said Siciliano would begin in his new role immediately.

Elixinol Global CEO Stratos Karousos said the company is facing uncertain times as is the rest of the economy due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, but he expressed confidence in Siciliano’s management abilities.

“We are delighted to appoint a leader with Tom’s strategic, financial, operational and sales experience,” he said in a prepared statement.

Siciliano was most recently a local president for Toronto-based cannabis brand holding company Nutritional High International Inc. (OTKMKTS:SPLIF) and previously was president of CannaSecurity America.

Elixinol employs 56 people and had $27.2 million in revenue in 2019, according to the company’s investor deck.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC