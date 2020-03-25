Polis announces stay-at-home order Thursday at 6 a.m.

Editor’s Note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

DENVER – After five Front Range counties announced stay-home orders Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced he will order Coloradans to stay home as much as possible starting tomorrow at 6 a.m.

In a Wednedsay press conference, Polis said pleas to citizens to stay home as much as possible haven’t been enough to slow the rise of the infection curve, and the order to stay home is meant to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus enough for the state to build up its hospital capacity and stock of medical equipment.

He invoked the widespread sacrifices of civilian resources to support the American war effort in World War II as historical precedent for implementing a society-wide order.

“Out generation is being called to sacrifice by staying at home,” he said. “Americans have been called on to serve our country time and time again, and you have the chance to be a hero and save lives by staying at home.”

The order runs through April 11, five days earlier than end dates set by Larimer, Boulder, Jefferson, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties earlier today.