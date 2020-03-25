Larimer County issues stay-at-home order

Editor’s Note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

LARIMER COUNTY – Health officials in Larimer County are ordering residents to stay at home as much as possible beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Northern Colorado county joins Denver and Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Douglas and Jefferson Counties in issuing stay-home orders in recent days to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout Colorado and the U.S. Several state have also ordered residents to stay at home except to seek medical care, buy food and essential supplies and work at businesses deemed essential.

The order runs through April 15.

Outdoor exercise remains allowed as long as residents remain six feet apart from one another.

The order specifically exempts liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries from shutting down, while restaurants can still operate on a carry-out or delivery-only basis.