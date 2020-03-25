First COVID-19 layoff notices posted at state site

Editor’s Note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Tuesday released the first batch of processed notices required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a week after more than 25,000 first-time unemployment benefit claims were filed in Colorado due to efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

WARN Act notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

The following is a list of layoffs listed in Larimer, Weld, Boulder and Broomfield counties released to the public on Tuesday, March 24. All notices cite the COVID-19 virus and say the businesses are temporarily closed unless otherwise noted here:

MetroLux 14 Theaters/MetroLux Dine-In/Metro Rocky Mountain Cinemas, Loveland — 109 laid off, 11 on furlough.

Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, Westminster, 65 laid off.

