Boulder County issues stay at home order effective Thursday morning

BOULDER — Boulder County has issued a stay at home order for residents that will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. It is in place until April 17.

The order — issued jointly with Adams, Arapaho, Douglas, and Jefferson — exempts certain businesses including health-care providers, grocery stores, media, banks, take-out and delivery restaurants, liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries.

Boulder County’s stay at home mandate applies to the entire county, including unincorporated Boulder County and municipalities.

“The order is issued based on evidence of increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within Boulder County, scientific evidence and best practices about the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, and evidence that the age, condition, and health of a significant portion of the population of Boulder County places it at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19,” according to a message posted to the county’s website Wednesday. “Because even people without symptoms may transmit the disease, and because evidence shows the disease is easily spread, gatherings can result in transmission of the virus. The scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the emergency, it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible; one proven way is to limit interactions among people as much as possible practicable.”