Loveland kicks off summer event series

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown District plans a summer-long series of events as part of its One Sweet Summer promotion that will be held at The Foundry Plaza during May through September.

All events in the series are free and open to the public with free parking available downtown and in the Foundry parking garage.

A full lineup of bands will be released in the coming weeks. The One Sweet Summer schedule includes:

Sessions: Bluegrass & Brews Festival on Saturday, June 13, from 1-7 p.m.

Friday Blues Nights on the last Fridays of May through August from 6-9:30 p.m.

Kids on the Plaza on Tuesdays from 12-2 p.m. June 16 to Aug. 11

Fitness Classes Tuesdays at 8 a.m. June 16 to Aug. 18 and Saturdays at 9 a.m. June 20 to Aug. 22

Wednesday Concerts every week from 6-8:30 p.m. July 8 to Aug. 26

Fall Into Blues Fest on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1-7 p.m.

The Foundry is a new mixed-use development located on three city blocks in the heart of Downtown Loveland.