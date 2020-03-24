As part of CREW Network, the industry’s premier networking coalition, CREW Northern Colorado is dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network was founded in 1989 to bring together women involved in the many aspects of commercial real estate to exchange information, develop business contacts and help each other succeed professionally. Today, CREW Network provides support to its 12,000 members worldwide through business networking, leadership development, industry research and career outreach.

Since 2006, CREW Northern Colorado has connected commercial real estate professionals in Weld and Larimer counties with monthly events and powerful presentations. CREW Northern Colorado board of directors meet monthly and welcome your inquiries and attendance at any of our events. Our membership continues to grow, and our members realize the many advantageous resources CREW Network provides. Reach out to a CREW Northern Colorado member today and discover the business networking and deal making strengths our organization provides.

We pride ourselves on offering tangible value to our members through our focus on effective connections and through the programs, industry education and events we offer throughout the year. When you join CREW Northern Colorado, you receive:

Access to high-level professionals in all the disciplines required to complete a commercial real estate transaction

Access to new business opportunities

Top-quality networking opportunities

Leadership training, opportunities, and experience

Year-long access to exclusive member only events and industry education

Reach women leaders and other high-level professionals by becoming a CREW Northern Colorado Sponsor. We have several sponsorship packages to fit your needs, including event speaking opportunities, brand recognition, and the opportunity to host a members-only networking event at your location.

To learn more about CREW Northern Colorado or apply for membership, visit crewnortherncolorado.com.