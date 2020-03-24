Boulder stay home order goes into effect at 5 p.m

BOULDER — Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam has ordered city residents to stay at home starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through April 10.

The order, issued to combat the spread of COVID-19, “requires that all people in the City of Boulder stay home and for businesses to implement work from home policies and delivery of goods to the greatest extent possible,” according to a new release that accompanied the order. “All individuals are encouraged to conduct only essential activities necessary to promote health and safety, such as getting groceries, obtaining medical supplies, and getting outdoors only if strict social distancing is observed.”

Boulder’s move came just hours after Denver issued a similar stay at home decree. Unlike Denver’s quickly amended order, which initially ordered the closure of liquor stores and cannabis shops, Boulder’s order has exemptions for those and other businesses types such as gas stations and banks.

“People need to take social distancing seriously to stop the spread of this virus,” Brautigam said in a prepared statement. “We have asked everyone to maintain at least six feet between individuals and not to gather in groups. Voluntary measures are not enough, and we must enact a stay at home order for everything but the most essential activities if we are to flatten the curve and stop the social spread of COVID-19.”

The full order is posted here : https://bouldercolorado.gov/city-emergency-orders-related-to-covid-19.