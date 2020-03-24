BCH to close Lafayette ER

LAFAYETTE — Boulder Community Health announced in social media posts Monday the intent to close the emergency department at the Community Medical Center in Lafayette.

The temporary closure will start Wednesday at 9 p.m. and last for up to 90 days.

“Staff from the CMC Emergency Department will be transferred to the Foothills Hospital Emergency Department and other areas of BCH,” the post said. “The Imaging and Laboratory services at CMC will also close, with those staff being absorbed into other BCH locations.”

Residents of Lafayette and adjoining communities have access to other nearby ERs:

Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville

Foothills Hospital in Boulder

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette

The following BCH services will remain open at CMC: