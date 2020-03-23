Jax may move into former Kmart location

LOVELAND — The going-out-of-business ads call for up to 70 percent reductions in merchandise prices as the last Kmart in Colorado prepares to close its doors at its west Loveland location.

But residents may not have to wait long for another retailer to take its place. Jax Inc., which has an existing location for an outdoor sporting goods and farm/ranch store on east Eisenhower, has asked the city of Loveland for sales tax rebates to help it relocate to the larger Kmart location, if it is successful in buying the property.

Kmart, a division of Sears Holding Corp., announced in January that it would close its 90,000- square-foot location at 2665 W. Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland — the last Kmart location in Colorado. Closure is expected in May, creating a major retail void on the west side of Loveland.

Meanwhile, Jax, based in LaPorte with nine stores in Northern Colorado, decided that its 60,000-square-foot location in a former Shopko store at 910-960 E. Eisenhower was too small. Jim Quinlan, president of Jax, said in a letter to the city that it liked the idea of expanding on the west side of Loveland, in a right-side-of-highway location more convenient to the millions of tourists who traverse U.S. Highway 34 on their way up the Big Thompson Canyon. He said, however, that the company would need assistance in the form of a sales tax rebate, similar to what occurred when Jax first established a Loveland store in 2008.

The plan, as outlined in city documents that the city council will review at its meeting Tuesday, calls for Jax to first buy the property — Quinlan estimates that it will take $5 million to $6 million to buy the building and adjacent land, plus $1 million to renovate the aging structure. Jax expects to spend another $6 million for furnishings, equipment and inventory. It would commit to installing higher efficiency lighting.

Jax would employ about 100 people at the site and establish retail pad sites that could include a tire shop, a restaurant and a fuel station that would be operated by other companies, employ additional people and generate additional sales tax revenue for the city.

Jax projects sales of $12 million at its store, sales that would grow to about $18 million over five years. At the city’s current 3 percent sales tax, the lower end of that sales projection would generate $360,000 per year in revenue for the city.

Jax has requested a rebate on those sales tax dollars, and the city’s economic development department is suggesting that a portion of sales tax revenue in excess of $150,000 a year would be rebated on a declining scale over 10 years, with no more than $1.5 million rebated over the term of the agreement. The city projects that about $3,823,356 in sales taxes would be collected at the Jax location over 10 years, not counting sales taxes from other retailers that would co-locate at the site.

Jax hopes to open at the location by the end of 2021. It would retain its current location on East Eisenhower at least as long as needed to find a suitable tenant, the company said in its proposal.

