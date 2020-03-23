Greeley-Evans Transit suspends regular service

GREELEY — Greeley-Evans Transit has suspended regular service for its routes but will provide call and ride services for riders.

“Greeley officials understand the essential nature of public transportation, however, the

reality of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation necessitates action to protect the

community and city staff,” according to a GET news release. “This change in service will remain in place until further notice. Transportation officials will continue to evaluate the situation and determine next steps.”

To schedule rides, call 970-350-9290.

The GET lobby, 101 11th Ave., will also reduce its hours of operation to 1p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

through Saturday, the release said.