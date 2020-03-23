COVID Closures: More businesses opt to close

BizWest will publish short notices about business closures resulting from the COVID-19 virus spread in the region. Stories identify organizations not required by executive order to close. Gov. Jared Polis’ order March 16 required closures of all restaurant dining rooms, bars and breweries, gyms, theaters and other large gathering places. Hair salons, tattoo businesses and related enterprises were added later.

Information about closures can be sent to news@BizWest.com.

Best Buy — Best Buy Co. Inc. has closed its retail stores effective Sunday, March 22. The stores will continue to service customers making purchases online and will provide curbside service. Customers can either call ahead with orders and have products delivered to their cars, or they can make requests at the curb and have employees go into the stores to retrieve the items. Home delivery of large products such as appliances will continue but will stop at the customer door. Repairs in the home are suspended for now. Employees still working are doing so on a voluntary basis and are being paid a bonus to do so. Employees who are ill or staying home to care for children are still being paid, the company said.

Statewide order — Gov. Jared Polis’ on Sunday ordered non-critical workplaces to reduce staffing by 50 percent. Critical workplaces include the following: