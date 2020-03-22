First CSU employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Editor’s Note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

FORT COLLINS — An employee at Colorado State University Health Network tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Sunday, the university said, the first case confirmed in either a student or employee.

In an email to campus, university officials described the patient as a female in her 30s who worked at CSU’s Health and Medical Center on campus. She was tested last Tuesday after showing symptoms. The employee had not worked the three days before Tuesday, wore a mask for her shift Tuesday and had “limited contact” with a small number of patients.

Public health officials have begun to notify people who were in contact with the woman of her status.

Although the employee is the first confirmed case in someone affiliated with CSU, Fort Collins mayor Wade Troxell and mayor pro tem Kristin Stephens are both in self-quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive while at a National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C. Troxell and Stephens are both employees of the university.

Larimer County health officials said they had determined 12 new positive cases Sunday, bringing the total case count to 31.